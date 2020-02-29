Difference between revisions of "Luke Clements et al, Community Care and the Law (6th edn, LAG 2017)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Author=Clements, Luke; Ashton, Karen; Garlick, Simon; Goodall, Carolyn; Gould, Jean; Mitchell, Edward; Pickup, Alison
|Author=Clements, Luke; Ashton, Karen; Garlick, Simon; Goodall, Carolyn; Gould, Jean; Mitchell, Edward; Pickup, Alison
|Title=Community Care and the Law
|Title=Community Care and the Law
|−
|
|+
|=6
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
|Date=2017
|Date=2017
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
Review: Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317†