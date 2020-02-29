Book

Difference between revisions of "Luke Clements et al, Community Care and the Law (6th edn, LAG 2017)"

|Edition number=6
 
Review by Alex Ruck Keene

Review: Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317


