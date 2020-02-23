Difference between revisions of "Luke Clements et al, Community Care and the Law (6th edn, LAG 2017)"

Book

|Author=Luke Clements, Karen Ashton, Simon Garlick, Carolyn Goodall, Jean Gould, Edward Mitchell, Alison Pickup
|Author=Clements, Luke; Ashton, Karen; Garlick, Simon; Goodall, Carolyn; Gould, Jean; Mitchell, Edward; Pickup, Alison
 
|Title=Community Care and the Law
 
|Title=Community Care and the Law
 
|Edition=6
 
|Edition=6

Author Clements, Luke · Ashton, Karen · Garlick, Simon · Goodall, Carolyn · Gould, Jean · Mitchell, Edward · Pickup, Alison
Title Community Care and the Law
Edition 6
Publisher Legal Action Group
Year 2017
Community Care
Information Review by Alex Ruck Keene

Review: Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317

ASIN 1908407824
