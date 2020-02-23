Difference between revisions of "Luke Clements et al, Community Care and the Law (6th edn, LAG 2017)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Clements, Luke🔍 · Ashton, Karen🔍 · Garlick, Simon🔍 · Goodall, Carolyn🔍 · Gould, Jean🔍 · Mitchell, Edward🔍 · Pickup, Alison🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Community Care and the Law
|Edition
|6
|Publisher
|Legal Action Group
|Year
|2017
|About
|Community Care🔍
|Audience
|Information
|Review by Alex Ruck Keene
Review: Caroline Miles, ‘Community Care and the Law’ (2018) 33 Disability & Society 317†
|ASIN
|1908407824
