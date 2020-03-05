Difference between revisions of "Law Society, Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance (Law Society, 2016)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Editor=" to "|Book_editor=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Law Society, Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance (Law Society, 2016) to Law Society, Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance (Law Society, 2016) without leaving a redirect)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Resource
{{Resource
|Type=Book
|Type=Book
|−
|
|+
|=Law Society
|Title=Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance
|Title=Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance
|Publisher=Law Society
|Publisher=Law Society
|Date=2016
|Date=2016
|−
|
|+
|=of liberty
|ASIN=1784460435
|ASIN=1784460435
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 11:49, 5 March 2020
Book containing deprivation of liberty guidance
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Deprivation of Liberty: Collected Guidance
Editor(s): Law Society🔍
Publisher Law Society🔍
Date: 2016
What links here:
- No pages link to this page