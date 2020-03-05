Difference between revisions of "Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010) to Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010) without leaving a redirect)
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:50, 5 March 2020
Academic mental health law book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy
Edition: 1
Author(s): Clements, Luke🔍 · Dawson, John🔍 · Gable, Lance🔍 · Gledhill,Kris🔍 · Glover-Thomas, Nicola🔍 · Herring, Jonathan🔍 · Keywood, Kirsty🔍 · Laing, Judith🔍 · Munro, Nell🔍 · Sandland, Ralph🔍
Editor(s): Gostin, Lawrence🔍 · Bartlett, Peter🔍 · Fennell, Phil🔍 · McHale, Jean🔍 · Mackay, Ronnie🔍
Publisher Oxford University Press🔍
Date: 2010
What links here:
- No pages link to this page