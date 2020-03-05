Difference between revisions of "Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010)"
Revision as of 11:46, 5 March 2020
Academic mental health law book
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy
Edition: 1
Author(s): Clements, Luke🔍 · Dawson, John🔍 · Gable, Lance🔍 · Gledhill,Kris🔍 · Glover-Thomas, Nicola🔍 · Herring, Jonathan🔍 · Keywood, Kirsty🔍 · Laing, Judith🔍 · Munro, Nell🔍 · Sandland, Ralph🔍
Editor(s): Gostin, Lawrence🔍 · Bartlett, Peter🔍 · Fennell, Phil🔍 · McHale, Jean🔍 · Mackay, Ronnie🔍
Publisher Oxford University Press🔍
Date: 2010
