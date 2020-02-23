Difference between revisions of "Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010)"
Latest revision as of 21:22, 23 February 2020
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Clements, Luke🔍 · Dawson, John🔍 · Gable, Lance🔍 · Gledhill,Kris🔍 · Glover-Thomas, Nicola🔍 · Herring, Jonathan🔍 · Keywood, Kirsty🔍 · Laing, Judith🔍 · Munro, Nell🔍 · Sandland, Ralph🔍
|Editor
|Gostin, Lawrence🔍 · Bartlett, Peter🔍 · Fennell, Phil🔍 · McHale, Jean🔍 · Mackay, Ronnie🔍
|Title
|Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Oxford University Press
|Year
|2010
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Academic🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0199279365
|Newer