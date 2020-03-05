Difference between revisions of "Jonathan Butler, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Practice and Procedure (2nd edn, Jordans 2013)"

MHT book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Practice and Procedure

Edition: 2

Author: Butler, Jonathan🔍

Publisher Jordans🔍

Date: 2013

