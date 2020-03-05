Book

Parole Board book Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.


Title: Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice

Edition: 3

Author: Arnott, Hamish🔍 · Creighton, Simon🔍

Publisher Legal Action Group🔍

Date: 2014

