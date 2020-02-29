Book

Difference between revisions of "Hamish Arnott and Simon Creighton, Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice (LAG 2014)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
|Author=Arnott, Hamish; Creighton, Simon
 
|Author=Arnott, Hamish; Creighton, Simon
 
|Title=Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
 
|Title=Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
|Edition_number=3
+
|Edition number=3
 
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
 
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
 
|Date=2014
 
|Date=2014

Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020

Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice

Edition: 3

Author: Arnott, Hamish🔍 · Creighton, Simon🔍

Date: 2014

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Hamish_Arnott_and_Simon_Creighton,_Parole_Board_Hearings:_Law_and_Practice_(LAG_2014)&oldid=40919"