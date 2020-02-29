Difference between revisions of "Hamish Arnott and Simon Creighton, Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice (LAG 2014)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Author=Arnott, Hamish; Creighton, Simon
|Author=Arnott, Hamish; Creighton, Simon
|Title=Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
|Title=Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
|−
|
|+
|=3
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
|Date=2014
|Date=2014
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
Edition: 3
Author: Arnott, Hamish🔍 · Creighton, Simon🔍
Date: 2014
What links here:
- No pages link to this page