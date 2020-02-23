Difference between revisions of "Hamish Arnott and Simon Creighton, Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice (LAG 2014)"
|Author
|Arnott, Hamish🔍 · Creighton, Simon🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
|Edition
|3
|Publisher
|Legal Action Group
|Year
|2014
|About
|Parole Board🔍
|Audience
|Lawyers🔍
|Information
|Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.
|ASIN
|190840728X
|Newer