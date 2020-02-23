Difference between revisions of "Hamish Arnott and Simon Creighton, Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice (LAG 2014)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Arnott, Hamish🔍 · Creighton, Simon🔍
Editor
Title Parole Board Hearings: Law and Practice
Edition 3
Publisher Legal Action Group
Year 2014
About Parole Board🔍
Audience Lawyers🔍
Information Published in January 2014 but still (in 2017) the best book on the subject.
ASIN 190840728X
