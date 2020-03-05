Difference between revisions of "George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)"
 
Mental health law book This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.


Title: Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion

Author: Szmukler, George🔍

Publisher Oxford University Press🔍

Date: 2018

