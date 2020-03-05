Difference between revisions of "George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource
{{Resource
|−
|
|+
|=
|Author=Szmukler, George
|Author=Szmukler, George
|−
|
|+
|=
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
|−
|
|+
|=
|−
|
|+
|
|+
=Mental
|Abstract=This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
|Abstract=This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
|−
|
|+
|=
|+
|+
}}
}}
Revision as of 11:38, 5 March 2020
Mental health law book This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
Author: Szmukler, George🔍
Publisher Oxford University Press🔍
Date: 2018
What links here: