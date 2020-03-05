Difference between revisions of "George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
+
|Title=Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
 
|Author=Szmukler, George
 
|Author=Szmukler, George
|Title=Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
+
|Date=2018
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
|Date=2018
+
|ASIN=0198801041
|About=Mental Health Act 1983
+
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=Mental health law book
 
|Abstract=This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
 
|Abstract=This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
|ASIN=0198801041
+
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 11:38:01 AM
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 11:38, 5 March 2020

Mental health law book This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion

Author: Szmukler, George🔍

Publisher Oxford University Press🔍

Date: 2018

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=George_Szmukler,_Men_in_White_Coats:_Treatment_Under_Coercion_(OUP_2018)&oldid=41070"