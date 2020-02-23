Difference between revisions of "George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)"

Book

|Author=George Szmukler
|Author=Szmukler, George
 
|Title=Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
 
|Title=Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press
 
|Publisher=Oxford University Press

Amazon link
Author Szmukler, George🔍
Title Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
Publisher Oxford University Press
Year 2018
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍
Information This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
ASIN 0198801041
