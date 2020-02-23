Difference between revisions of "George Szmukler, Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion (OUP 2018)"
Latest revision as of 21:19, 23 February 2020
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Szmukler, George🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Men in White Coats: Treatment Under Coercion
|Edition
|Publisher
|Oxford University Press
|Year
|2018
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍
|Audience
|Information
|This book proposes mental health law reform so is topical in light of the Wessely review of the Mental Health Act.
|ASIN
|0198801041
