RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Judicial Review: Law and Practice

Edition: 2

Author: Burrows, Simon🔍 · Crawford, Colin🔍 · Easton, Jonathan🔍 · Fuller, Adam🔍 · Gill, Anthony🔍 · Plimmer, Melanie🔍 · Williams, Ben🔍 · Leslie, Justin🔍 · Nicholls, Jesse🔍 · Southey, Hugh🔍

Date: 2015

