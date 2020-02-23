Book

Difference between revisions of "Frances Patterson et al (eds), Judicial Review: Law and Practice (Jordans, 2015)"

(Created page with "{{Book |Author=Simon Burrows, Colin Crawford, Jonathan Easton, Adam Fuller, Anthony Gill, Melanie Plimmer, Ben Williams, Justin Leslie, Jesse Nicholls, Hugh Southey |Editor=Fr...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
 
{{Book
 
{{Book
|Author=Simon Burrows, Colin Crawford, Jonathan Easton, Adam Fuller, Anthony Gill, Melanie Plimmer, Ben Williams, Justin Leslie, Jesse Nicholls, Hugh Southey
+
|Author=Burrows, Simon; Crawford, Colin; Easton, Jonathan; Fuller, Adam; Gill, Anthony; Plimmer, Melanie; Williams, Ben; Leslie, Justin; Nicholls, Jesse; Southey, Hugh
|Editor=Frances Patterson, Sam Karim, Justin Leslie
+
|Editor=Patterson, Frances; Karim, Sam; Leslie, Justin
 
|Title=Judicial Review: Law and Practice
 
|Title=Judicial Review: Law and Practice
 
|Edition=2
 
|Edition=2

Latest revision as of 21:19, 23 February 2020


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Burrows, Simon🔍 · Crawford, Colin🔍 · Easton, Jonathan🔍 · Fuller, Adam🔍 · Gill, Anthony🔍 · Plimmer, Melanie🔍 · Williams, Ben🔍 · Leslie, Justin🔍 · Nicholls, Jesse🔍 · Southey, Hugh🔍
Editor Patterson, Frances🔍 · Karim, Sam🔍 · Leslie, Justin🔍
Title Judicial Review: Law and Practice
Edition 2
Publisher Jordans
Year 2015
About Judicial review🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 1846619149
Newer


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Frances_Patterson_et_al_(eds),_Judicial_Review:_Law_and_Practice_(Jordans,_2015)&oldid=40627"