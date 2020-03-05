Difference between revisions of "Frances Patterson et al (eds), Judicial Review: Law and Practice (2nd edn, Jordans 2015)"
Judicial review book
Type: Book🔍
Title: Judicial Review: Law and Practice
Edition: 2
Author(s): Burrows, Simon🔍 · Crawford, Colin🔍 · Easton, Jonathan🔍 · Fuller, Adam🔍 · Gill, Anthony🔍 · Plimmer, Melanie🔍 · Williams, Ben🔍 · Leslie, Justin🔍 · Nicholls, Jesse🔍 · Southey, Hugh🔍
Editor(s): Patterson, Frances🔍 · Karim, Sam🔍 · Leslie, Justin🔍
Publisher Jordans🔍
Date: 2015
