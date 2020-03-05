Difference between revisions of "Department for Constitutional Affairs, Mental Capacity Act 2005: Code of Practice (2007)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:26, 5 March 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Capacity Act 2005: Code of Practice

Author: Department for Constitutional Affairs🔍

Publisher Stationery Office🔍

Date: 2007

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Department_for_Constitutional_Affairs,_Mental_Capacity_Act_2005:_Code_of_Practice_(2007)&oldid=41062"