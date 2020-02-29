Difference between revisions of "Denzil Lush, Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney (7th edn, Jordans 2013)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Author=Lush, Denzil
|Author=Lush, Denzil
|Title=Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
|Title=Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
|−
|
|+
|=7
|Publisher=Jordans
|Publisher=Jordans
|Date=2013
|Date=2013
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
Edition: 7
Author: Lush, Denzil🔍
Date: 2013
What links here:
- No pages link to this page