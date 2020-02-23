Difference between revisions of "Denzil Lush, Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney (7th edn, Jordans 2013)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Author=Denzil Lush |Title=Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney |Edition=7 |Publisher=Jordans |Year=2013 |About=Powers of Attorney |ASIN=18466181...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=Denzil
|+
|Author=Denzil
|Title=Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
|Title=Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
|Edition=7
|Edition=7
Latest revision as of 21:17, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Lush, Denzil🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney
|Edition
|7
|Publisher
|Jordans
|Year
|2013
|About
|Powers of Attorney🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|1846618134
|Newer