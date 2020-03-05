Difference between revisions of "David Hewitt, The Nearest Relative Handbook (2nd edn, Jessica Kingsley 2009)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:David Hewitt, The Nearest Relative Handbook (2nd edn, Jessica Kingsley 2009) to David Hewitt, The Nearest Relative Handbook (2nd edn, Jessica Kingsley 2009) without leaving a redirect)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource
{{Resource
|−
|
|+
|=
|Author=Hewitt, David
|Author=Hewitt, David
|−
|
|+
|=
|+
|Edition number=2
|Edition number=2
|−
|−
|−
|−
|ASIN=1843109719
|ASIN=1843109719
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 11:22, 5 March 2020
Book all about nearest relatives
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: The Nearest Relative Handbook
Edition: 2
Author: Hewitt, David🔍
Publisher Jessica Kingsley Publishing🔍
Date: 2009
What links here:
- No pages link to this page