Book

Difference between revisions of "David Hewitt, The Nearest Relative Handbook (2nd edn, Jessica Kingsley 2009)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
|Author=Hewitt, David
 
|Author=Hewitt, David
 
|Title=The Nearest Relative Handbook
 
|Title=The Nearest Relative Handbook
|Edition_number=2
+
|Edition number=2
 
|Publisher=Jessica Kingsley Publishing
 
|Publisher=Jessica Kingsley Publishing
 
|Date=2009
 
|Date=2009

Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: The Nearest Relative Handbook

Edition: 2

Author: Hewitt, David🔍

Date: 2009

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:David_Hewitt,_The_Nearest_Relative_Handbook_(2nd_edn,_Jessica_Kingsley_2009)&oldid=40935"