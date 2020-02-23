Difference between revisions of "Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015)"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=Daniel
|+
|Author=Daniel, Gary
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
|Edition=1
|Edition=1
Latest revision as of 21:17, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Moseley, Daniel🔍 · Gala, Gary🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Routledge
|Year
|2015
|About
|Psychiatry🔍 · Academic🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0415708168
|Newer