Book

Difference between revisions of "Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
 
{{Book
 
{{Book
|Author=Daniel Moseley, Gary Gala
+
|Author=Moseley, Daniel; Gala, Gary
 
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
 
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
 
|Edition=1
 
|Edition=1

Latest revision as of 21:17, 23 February 2020


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Moseley, Daniel🔍 · Gala, Gary🔍
Editor
Title Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
Edition 1
Publisher Routledge
Year 2015
About Psychiatry🔍 · Academic🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 0415708168
Newer


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Daniel_Moseley_and_Gary_Gala_(eds),_Philosophy_and_Psychiatry:_Problems,_Intersections_and_New_Perspectives_(Routledge_2015)&oldid=40624"