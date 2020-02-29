Difference between revisions of "Claire Wills-Goldingham et al, Court of Protection Made Clear (Bath 2016)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Editor=" to "|Book_editor=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
|Book_editor=Keehan, Michael
|Book_editor=Keehan, Michael
|Title=Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide
|Title=Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide
|−
|
|+
|=1
|Publisher=Bath Publishing Ltd
|Publisher=Bath Publishing Ltd
|Date=2016
|Date=2016
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide
Edition: 1
Author: Wills-Goldingham, Claire🔍 · Leslie, Marie🔍 · Divall, Paul🔍
Date: 2016
What links here:
- No pages link to this page