Difference between revisions of "Claire Wills-Goldingham et al, Court of Protection Made Clear (Bath 2016)"

Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Wills-Goldingham, Claire🔍 · Leslie, Marie🔍 · Divall, Paul🔍
Editor Keehan, Michael🔍
Title Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide
Edition 1
Publisher Bath Publishing Ltd
Year 2016
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
Audience Court users🔍
Information
ASIN 0956777465
