Difference between revisions of "Claire Wills-Goldingham et al, Court of Protection Made Clear (Bath 2016)"

Latest revision as of 21:16, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Wills-Goldingham, Claire🔍 · Leslie, Marie🔍 · Divall, Paul🔍
|Editor
|Keehan, Michael🔍
|Title
|Court of Protection Made Clear: A User's Guide
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Bath Publishing Ltd
|Year
|2016
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
|Audience
|Court users🔍
|Information
|ASIN
|0956777465
|Newer