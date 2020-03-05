Difference between revisions of "Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009) to [[Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsb...)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Resource
{{Resource
|−
|−
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
|+
|+
|Edition number=2
|Edition number=2
|−
|−
|−
|ASIN=184592424X
|ASIN=184592424X
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 10:16, 5 March 2020
MCA book - medical treatment
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
Edition: 2
Editor(s): Johnston, Christopher🔍
Publisher Bloomsbury Professional🔍
Date: 2009
What links here:
- No pages link to this page