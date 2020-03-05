Difference between revisions of "Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009)"

m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009) to [[Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsb...)
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
 
|Book_editor=Johnston, Christopher
 
 
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
 
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
 +
|Date=2009
 +
|Publisher=Bloomsbury Professional
 
|Edition number=2
 
|Edition number=2
|Publisher=Bloomsbury Professional
 
|Date=2009
 
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005, Medical treatment
 
 
|ASIN=184592424X
 
|ASIN=184592424X
 +
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=MCA book - medical treatment
 +
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 10:15:20 AM
 +
|Book editor=Johnston, Christopher
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 10:16, 5 March 2020

MCA book - medical treatment


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action

Edition: 2

Editor(s): Johnston, Christopher🔍

Publisher Bloomsbury Professional🔍

Date: 2009

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Christopher_Johnston_(ed),_Medical_Treatment:_Decisions_and_the_Law:_the_MCA_in_Action_(2nd_edn,_Bloomsbury_2009)&oldid=41028"