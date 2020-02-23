Difference between revisions of "Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Editor=Christopher Johnston |Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action |Edition=2 |Publisher=Bloomsbury Professional |Year=2009...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Editor=Christopher
|+
|Editor=Christopher
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
|Title=Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
|Edition=2
|Edition=2
Latest revision as of 21:15, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Editor
|Johnston, Christopher🔍
|Title
|Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
|Edition
|2
|Publisher
|Bloomsbury Professional
|Year
|2009
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Medical treatment🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|184592424X
|Newer