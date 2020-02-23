Difference between revisions of "Christopher Johnston (ed), Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the MCA in Action (2nd edn, Bloomsbury 2009)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author
Editor Johnston, Christopher🔍
Title Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law: the Mental Capacity Act in Action
Edition 2
Publisher Bloomsbury Professional
Year 2009
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Medical treatment🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 184592424X
