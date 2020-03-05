Difference between revisions of "Christine Hutchinson and Neil Hickman, Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health (Palgrave 2016)"

m (Text replacement - "|Year=" to "|Date=")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
+
|Title=Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
 
|Author=Hutchinson, Christine; Hickman, Neil
 
|Author=Hutchinson, Christine; Hickman, Neil
|Title=Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
+
|Date=2016
 
|Publisher=Palgrave
 
|Publisher=Palgrave
|Date=2016
 
|About=Mental Health Act 1983
 
|Audience=Social workers
 
 
|ASIN=1137447400
 
|ASIN=1137447400
 +
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=Mental health law book
 +
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 10:13:37 AM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 10:14, 5 March 2020

Mental health law book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health

Author: Hutchinson, Christine🔍 · Hickman, Neil🔍

Publisher Palgrave🔍

Date: 2016

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Christine_Hutchinson_and_Neil_Hickman,_Focus_on_Social_Work_Law:_Mental_Health_(Palgrave_2016)&oldid=41025"