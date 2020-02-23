Difference between revisions of "Christine Hutchinson and Neil Hickman, Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health (Palgrave 2016)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Hutchinson, Christine🔍 · Hickman, Neil🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
|Edition
|Publisher
|Palgrave
|Year
|2016
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍
|Audience
|Social workers🔍
|Information
|ASIN
|1137447400
