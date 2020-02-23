Book

Difference between revisions of "Christine Hutchinson and Neil Hickman, Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health (Palgrave 2016)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
 
{{Book
 
{{Book
|Author=Christine Hutchinson, Neil Hickman
+
|Author=Hutchinson, Christine; Hickman, Neil
 
|Title=Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
 
|Title=Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
 
|Publisher=Palgrave
 
|Publisher=Palgrave
Line 8: Line 9:
 
|ASIN=1137447400
 
|ASIN=1137447400
 
}}
 
}}
{{DISPLAYTITLE:Christine Hutchinson and Neil Hickman, ''Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health'' (Palgrave 2016)}}
 

Latest revision as of 21:14, 23 February 2020


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Hutchinson, Christine🔍 · Hickman, Neil🔍
Editor
Title Focus on Social Work Law: Mental Health
Edition
Publisher Palgrave
Year 2016
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍
Audience Social workers🔍
Information
ASIN 1137447400
Newer


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Christine_Hutchinson_and_Neil_Hickman,_Focus_on_Social_Work_Law:_Mental_Health_(Palgrave_2016)&oldid=40619"