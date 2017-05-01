Difference between revisions of "Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)"

|Sentence=Mental health law book
|Abstract=Covers mental health law and associated mental capacity law topics. See [http://www.mentalcapacitylawandpolicy.org.uk/book-review-mental-health-law-6th-edition/ book review] by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17.
|Saved=No
|News=No
|About=Mental Health Act 1983, Mental Capacity Act 2005, Recommended
Mental health law book Covers mental health law and associated mental capacity law topics. See book review by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17.


Title: Mental Health Law

Edition: 6

Author: Hale, Brenda🔍

Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍

Date: 2017

