Revision as of 09:58, 5 March 2020
Mental health law book Covers mental health law and associated mental capacity law topics. See book review by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17.
Amazon link
Book
Title: Mental Health Law
Edition: 6
Hale, Brenda
Sweet and Maxwell
Date: 2017
