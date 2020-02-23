Difference between revisions of "Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Hale, Brenda🔍
|Editor
|Title
|Mental Health Law
|Edition
|6
|Publisher
|Sweet and Maxwell
|Year
|2017
|About
|Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
|Audience
|Information
|Book review by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17
|ASIN
|0414051203
