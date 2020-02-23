Difference between revisions of "Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author Hale, Brenda🔍
Editor
Title Mental Health Law
Edition 6
Publisher Sweet and Maxwell
Year 2017
About Mental Health Act 1983🔍 · Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Recommended🔍
Audience
Information Book review by Alex Ruck Keene, 1/5/17
ASIN 0414051203
