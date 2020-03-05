Difference between revisions of "Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (5th edn, Sweet & Maxwell 2010)"
Revision as of 09:57, 5 March 2020
Mental health law book Covers mental health law and associated mental capacity law topics.
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Mental Health Law
Edition: 5
Newer edition: Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
Author(s): Hale, Brenda🔍
Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍
Date: 2010
