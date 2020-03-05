Difference between revisions of "Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (5th edn, Sweet & Maxwell 2010)"

Revision as of 09:57, 5 March 2020

Mental health law book Covers mental health law and associated mental capacity law topics.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Health Law

Edition: 5

Newer edition: Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)

Author(s): Hale, Brenda🔍

Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍

Date: 2010

