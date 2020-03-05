Difference between revisions of "Bernadette McSherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Bernadette Mcsherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013) to Bernadette McSherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013) without leavin...)
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:42, 5 March 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
Edition: 1
Author:
Publisher Routledge🔍
Date: 2013
What links here:
- No pages link to this page