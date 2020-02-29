Difference between revisions of "Bernadette Mcsherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Editor=" to "|Book_editor=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
|Book_editor=McSherry, Bernadette; Freckleton, Ian
|Book_editor=McSherry, Bernadette; Freckleton, Ian
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
|−
|
|+
|=1
|Publisher=Routledge
|Publisher=Routledge
|Date=2013
|Date=2013
Latest revision as of 00:18, 29 February 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
Edition: 1
Author:
Date: 2013
What links here:
- No pages link to this page