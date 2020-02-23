Difference between revisions of "Bernadette Mcsherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|Editor
|McSherry, Bernadette🔍 · Freckleton, Ian🔍
|Title
|Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
|Edition
|1
|Publisher
|Routledge
|Year
|2013
|About
|Academic🔍
|Audience
|Information
|ASIN
|0415628199
