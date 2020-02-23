Difference between revisions of "Bernadette Mcsherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"

Book

Amazon link Amazon link
Author
Editor McSherry, Bernadette🔍 · Freckleton, Ian🔍
Title Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
Edition 1
Publisher Routledge
Year 2013
About Academic🔍
Audience
Information
ASIN 0415628199
