

RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition: 3
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Mackintosh, Nicola🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍
Publisher Legal Action Group🔍
Date: 2019
