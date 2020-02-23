Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)"

Book

|Author=Alex Ruck Keene, Kate Edwards, Anselm Eldergill, Nicola Mackintosh, Sophy Miles
Ruck Keene, Alex; Edwards, Kate; Eldergill, Anselm; Mackintosh, Nicola; Miles, Sophy
 
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
 
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
 
|Edition=3
 
|Edition=3

Ruck Keene, Alex; Edwards, Kate; Eldergill, Anselm; Mackintosh, Nicola; Miles, Sophy

Title Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition 3
Publisher Legal Action Group
Year 2019
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
Audience Court users🔍
Information
ASIN 1912273276
