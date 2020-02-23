Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Author=Alex Ruck Keene, Kate Edwards, Anselm Eldergill, Nicola Mackintosh, Sophy Miles |Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide |Edition=3 |Publisher=Legal...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Author=
|+
|Author=Ruck Keene, Kate, Anselm, Nicola, Sophy
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
|Edition=3
|Edition=3
Latest revision as of 21:10, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|OLD: Ruck Keene🔍 · Alex; Edwards🔍 · Kate; Eldergill🔍 · Anselm; Mackintosh🔍 · Nicola; Miles🔍 · Sophy🔍
|Editor
|
|Title
|Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
|Edition
|3
|Publisher
|Legal Action Group
|Year
|2019
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
|Audience
|Court users🔍
|Information
|ASIN
|1912273276
|Newer