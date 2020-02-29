Book

Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)"

|Abstract=You can purchase the revised second edition in paperback, or read the free Kindle supplement to the second edition. The supplement contains the following headings: capacity; best interests; informal decision-making and the role of the Court of Protection; case management; the participation of P; public funding; deprivation of liberty: statutory wills, gifts and powers of attorney; human rights; destination table. It also contains the full text of the [[Court of Protection Rules 2017]].
 
Latest revision as of 00:19, 29 February 2020

You can purchase the revised second edition in paperback, or read the free Kindle supplement to the second edition. The supplement contains the following headings: capacity; best interests; informal decision-making and the role of the Court of Protection; case management; the participation of P; public funding; deprivation of liberty: statutory wills, gifts and powers of attorney; human rights; destination table. It also contains the full text of the Court of Protection Rules 2017.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide

Edition: 2

Newer edition: Book:Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)

Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍

Date: 2017

