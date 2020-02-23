Book

Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
 
{{Book
 
{{Book
|Author=Alex Ruck Keene, Kate Edwards, Anselm Eldergill, Sophy Miles
+
|Author=Ruck Keene, Alex; Edwards, Kate; Eldergill, Anselm; Miles, Sophy
 
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
 
|Title=Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
 
|Edition=2
 
|Edition=2

Latest revision as of 21:10, 23 February 2020


Return to Main Books page

Amazon link Amazon link
Author OLD: Ruck Keene🔍 · Alex; Edwards🔍 · Kate; Eldergill🔍 · Anselm; Miles🔍 · Sophy🔍


NEW: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍

Editor


NEW:

Title Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition 2
Publisher Legal Action Group
Year 2017
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
Audience Court users🔍
Information You can purchase the revised second edition in paperback, or read the free Kindle supplement to the second edition. The supplement contains the following headings: capacity; best interests; informal decision-making and the role of the Court of Protection; case management; the participation of P; public funding; deprivation of liberty: statutory wills, gifts and powers of attorney; human rights; destination table. It also contains the full text of the Court of Protection Rules 2017.
ASIN 1912273101
Newer Book:Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Book:Alex_Ruck_Keene_et_al,_Court_of_Protection_Handbook:_A_User%27s_Guide_(2nd_rev_edn,_LAG_2017)&oldid=40613"