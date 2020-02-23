Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)"
Latest revision as of 21:10, 23 February 2020
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|OLD: Ruck Keene🔍 · Alex; Edwards🔍 · Kate; Eldergill🔍 · Anselm; Miles🔍 · Sophy🔍
|Editor
|
|Title
|Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
|Edition
|2
|Publisher
|Legal Action Group
|Year
|2017
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍 · Court of Protection🔍
|Audience
|Court users🔍
|Information
|You can purchase the revised second edition in paperback, or read the free Kindle supplement to the second edition. The supplement contains the following headings: capacity; best interests; informal decision-making and the role of the Court of Protection; case management; the participation of P; public funding; deprivation of liberty: statutory wills, gifts and powers of attorney; human rights; destination table. It also contains the full text of the Court of Protection Rules 2017.
|ASIN
|1912273101
|Newer
|Book:Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)