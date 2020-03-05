Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd edn, LAG 2016)"

RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide

Edition: 2

Newer edition: Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)

Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍

Publisher Legal Action Group🔍

Date: 2016

