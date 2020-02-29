Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd edn, LAG 2016)"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_number=" to "|Edition number=")
|
m (Text replacement - "|Edition_next_title=" to "|Edition next title=")
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|Audience=Court users
|Audience=Court users
|ASIN=1908407883
|ASIN=1908407883
|−
|
|+
|=Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 00:19, 29 February 2020
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition: 2
Newer edition: Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍
Date: 2016
What links here:
- No pages link to this page