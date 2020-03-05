Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"
 
Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Assessment of Mental Capacity

Edition: 4

Editor(s): Ruck Keene, Alex🔍

Publisher Law Society🔍

Date: 2015

