Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/05 09:12:52 AM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/05 09:12:52 AM
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|−
|−
}}
}}
Revision as of 09:29, 5 March 2020
Mental capacity book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Assessment of Mental Capacity
Edition: 4
Editor(s): Ruck Keene, Alex🔍
Publisher Law Society🔍
Date: 2015
What links here:
- No pages link to this page