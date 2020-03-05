Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"
Line 13: Line 13:
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/05 09:12:52 AM
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/05 09:12:52 AM
 
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
 
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
 
|Audience=Lawyers, Psychiatrists
 
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 09:29, 5 March 2020

Mental capacity book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Assessment of Mental Capacity

Edition: 4

Editor(s): Ruck Keene, Alex🔍

Publisher Law Society🔍

Date: 2015

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Alex_Ruck_Keene_(ed),_Assessment_of_Mental_Capacity_(4th_edn,_Law_Society_2015)&oldid=40991"