Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Book editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|Book editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|Date=2015
|Date=2015
|+
|Edition number=4
|Edition number=4
|ASIN=1784460389
|ASIN=1784460389
|Line 10:
|Line 11:
|Saved=No
|Saved=No
|News=No
|News=No
|−
|RSS pubdate=2020/
|+
|RSS pubdate=2020//09:12:52 AM
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|Book_editor=Ruck Keene, Alex
|−
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
|Audience=Lawyers, Psychiatrists
|Audience=Lawyers, Psychiatrists
}}
}}
Revision as of 09:15, 5 March 2020
Mental capacity book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Assessment of Mental Capacity
Edition: 4
Editor(s): Ruck Keene, Alex🔍
Publisher Law Society🔍
Date: 2015
What links here:
- No pages link to this page