Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"
|
(Created page with "{{Book |Editor=Alex Ruck Keene |Title=Assessment of Mental Capacity |Edition=4 |Publisher=Law Society |Year=2015 |About=Mental Capacity Act 2005 |Audience=Lawyers, Psychiatris...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Book
{{Book
|−
|Editor=
|+
|Editor=Ruck Keene
|Title=Assessment of Mental Capacity
|Title=Assessment of Mental Capacity
|Edition=4
|Edition=4
Latest revision as of 21:06, 23 February 2020
Return to Main Books page
|Amazon link
|Amazon link
|Author
|OLD:
|Editor
|Ruck Keene🔍 · Alex🔍
|Title
|Assessment of Mental Capacity
|Edition
|4
|Publisher
|Law Society
|Year
|2015
|About
|Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
|Audience
|Lawyers🔍 · Psychiatrists🔍
|Information
|ASIN
|1784460389
|Newer