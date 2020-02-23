Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)"

Book

Amazon link
Editor Ruck Keene, Alex


Editor Ruck Keene, Alex

Title Assessment of Mental Capacity
Edition 4
Publisher Law Society
Year 2015
About Mental Capacity Act 2005🔍
Audience Lawyers🔍 · Psychiatrists🔍
Information
ASIN 1784460389
Newer


