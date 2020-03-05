Difference between revisions of "Bernadette McSherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
 
|Book_editor=McSherry, Bernadette; Freckleton, Ian
 
 
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
 
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
 +
|Author=McSherry, Bernadette; Freckleton, Ian; Weller, Penelope; Lord, Janet; Ashley Stein, Ashley; Rioux, Marcia; Gilmour, Joan; Angel, Natalia; Kampf, Annegret; Daw, Rowena; Gledhill, Kris; Perkins, Elizabeth; Sheldrick, Heulwen; Glover-Thomas, Nicola; Perlin, Michae; Brookbanks, Warren; Diesfeld, Kate
 +
|Book editor=McSherry, Bernadette; Freckleton, Ian
 +
|Book author=Weller, Penelope; Lord, Janet; Ashley Stein, Ashley; Rioux, Marcia; Gilmour, Joan; Angel, Natalia; Kampf, Annegret; Daw, Rowena; Gledhill, Kris; Perkins, Elizabeth; Sheldrick, Heulwen; Glover-Thomas, Nicola; Perlin, Michae; Brookbanks, Warren; Diesfeld, Kate
 +
|Date=2013
 +
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Edition number=1
 
|Edition number=1
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Date=2013
 
|About=Academic
 
 
|ASIN=0415628199
 
|ASIN=0415628199
 +
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=Academic book
 +
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 09:46:37 AM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 09:53, 5 March 2020

Academic book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy

Edition: 1

Author(s): Weller, Penelope🔍 · Lord, Janet🔍 · Ashley Stein, Ashley🔍 · Rioux, Marcia🔍 · Gilmour, Joan🔍 · Angel, Natalia🔍 · Kampf, Annegret🔍 · Daw, Rowena🔍 · Gledhill, Kris🔍 · Perkins, Elizabeth🔍 · Sheldrick, Heulwen🔍 · Glover-Thomas, Nicola🔍 · Perlin, Michae🔍 · Brookbanks, Warren🔍 · Diesfeld, Kate🔍

Editor(s): McSherry, Bernadette🔍 · Freckleton, Ian🔍

Publisher Routledge🔍

Date: 2013

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Bernadette_McSherry_and_Ian_Freckelton_(eds),_Coercive_Care:_Rights,_Law_and_Policy_(Routledge_2013)&oldid=41010"