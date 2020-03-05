Difference between revisions of "Bernadette McSherry and Ian Freckelton (eds), Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy (Routledge 2013)"
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
|Title=Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
|Edition number=1
|Edition number=1
|ASIN=0415628199
|ASIN=0415628199
Academic book
Title: Coercive Care: Rights, Law and Policy
Edition: 1
Author(s): Weller, Penelope🔍 · Lord, Janet🔍 · Ashley Stein, Ashley🔍 · Rioux, Marcia🔍 · Gilmour, Joan🔍 · Angel, Natalia🔍 · Kampf, Annegret🔍 · Daw, Rowena🔍 · Gledhill, Kris🔍 · Perkins, Elizabeth🔍 · Sheldrick, Heulwen🔍 · Glover-Thomas, Nicola🔍 · Perlin, Michae🔍 · Brookbanks, Warren🔍 · Diesfeld, Kate🔍
Editor(s): McSherry, Bernadette🔍 · Freckleton, Ian🔍
Publisher Routledge🔍
Date: 2013
