Difference between revisions of "Ben Troke, A Practical Guide to the Law of Medical Treatment Decisions (Law Brief Publishing, 2020)"
Medical treatment book This book is aimed not only at lawyers, but also clinicians and anyone with an interest in how medical treatment decisions are made.


Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: A Practical Guide to the Law of Medical Treatment Decisions

Edition: 1

Author: Troke, Ben🔍

Publisher Law Brief Publishing🔍

Date: 2020🔍

