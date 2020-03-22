Difference between revisions of "Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)"

(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Coronavirus advice and updates |Author=Bar Council |Date=March 2020 |Type=Web page; Coronavirus resource |Sentence=Bar Council coronavirus guidance |Abstract...")
 
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
|Author=Bar Council
 
|Author=Bar Council
 
|Date=March 2020
 
|Date=March 2020
 +
|URL=https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/useful-information/coronavirus-advice-and-updates.html
 
|Type=Web page; Coronavirus resource
 
|Type=Web page; Coronavirus resource
 
|Sentence=Bar Council coronavirus guidance
 
|Sentence=Bar Council coronavirus guidance

Latest revision as of 22:24, 22 March 2020

Bar Council coronavirus guidance This web page contains information and links under the hearings: (1) Bar Council guidance; (2) Bar Council statements; (3) Bar Council, LPMA and IBC advice bulletins; (4) HMCTS updates; (5) Legal Aid Agency updates; (6) General government guidance.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Web page🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: Coronavirus advice and updates

Author: Bar Council🔍

Date: 1/3/20🔍

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Bar_Council,_%27Coronavirus_advice_and_updates%27_(March_2020,_updated_periodically)&oldid=41444"