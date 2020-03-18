Difference between revisions of "Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)"
Bar Council coronavirus statement The Bar Council is "calling for a suspension of all in-person hearings across all jurisdictions, save in very exceptional circumstances where a video link or phone hearing cannot accommodate the interests of justice" for an initial 30-day period.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Letter🔍
Title: Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court
Author: Pinto, Amanda🔍 · Bar Council🔍
Publication: Bar Council🔍
Date: 18/3/20🔍
