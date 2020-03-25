Difference between revisions of "BASW, 'Information and support for AMHPs, AMHP leads and Principal SWs on the role of AMHPs during the Covid-19 pandemic' (25/3/20)"
AMHP coronavirus guidance The introduction to this 11-page document states: "This information has been prepared by BASW, with support from the Approved Mental Health Professional Leads Network and the Chief Social Workers office to provide up to date information on the AMHP role as the country responds to the Covid 19 pandemic." This is version 1. Check the BASW website for updates.
External links
- BASW, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for Independents'. This is the page which links to the PDF document.