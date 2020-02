Difference between revisions of "Archive of monthly updates"

This page contains links to all the monthly updates. They were first sent out in September 2008, although the site was regularly updated before then. Other relevant pages are:

Updates - Recent updates as they are made, plus information on how to keep up to date.

Annual Review - All updates from one year, categorised and in a single document.

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019